Ahead of Makar Sankranti 2021, the makers of Uppena released the teaser of the film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. The movie is one of the highly anticipated Tollywood flicks and fans have been desperately waiting to get a glimpse of it. The video introduces us to a romantic tale with a twist. However, the only drawback here is that it does not see South star Vijay Sethupathi in the frame, who also plays a major role in the film. All in all, the clip looks promising. Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Turns Out Perfect Pongal Treat! Fans Watch FDFS And Share Reviews On Twitter.

The teaser opens to the shot of an ocean and then we are shown how Vaisshnav Tej is head over heels for Krithi Shetty. From there on starts the chase to win her over and finally the two fall in love. However, it's not as simple as it looks as we also see the lead actor all injured lying at the seashore. The story of the flick revolves around the ocean. A romantic track from the movie titled as Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram and sung by Devi Sri Prasad is already a smash hit. Maara Movie Review: Even With Added Fantasy, R Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath’s Tamil Remake Loses the Bohemian Magic of Charlie (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Teaser:

There's a scene in the teaser where the leads indulge in love on a boat and it is just wow. Uppena marks the debut of filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana and looks like he has done a great job. This flick was supposed to release last year but got postponed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. How did you find the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

