Varane Avashyamund Box-Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan’s 1st Production Venture Earns Rs 25 Crore in 17 Days

Dulquer Salmaan’s Still From Varane Avashyamund (Photo Credits: Twitter)

South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan's maiden production venture Varane Avashyamund has collected over Rs 25 crore. The movie, which was released on February 7, is in its third week at the theatres, and has now crossed Rs 25 crore at the box-office, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com. Annaatthe: Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 With Siva Gets A Title (Watch Video)

"Varane Avashyamund" is backed by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films, in association with M Star Entertainments. The film is helmed by Sathyan Anthikkad's son Anoop. Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan. KGF Chapter 2 First Look: A Suave Looking Yash and his ‘Army of People’ Look Determined to Build a New Empire.

Anoop Sathyan makes his debut as a director.