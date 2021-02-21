Vedhika is one of the most popular actresses of South Cinema. She has done films in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages. It was in 2006 when she had made her debut in Tamil Cinema with the film Madrasi. Before venturing into films, she had taken up modelling assignments. This south siren has turned a year older today. This beauty has won hearts not only with her impressive performances, but even with her style statements. Vedhika’s Maldives Vacay Pics Will Make You Pack Your Bags and Hit the Beach Right Now!

If you scroll through the Vedhika’s Instagram pictures, you’d not just see her stylish photographs, but also notice that she is a complete water-baby. There are numerous pictures of her in which Vedhika is seen posing by the beach. From donning sexy swimsuits to other beachwear outfits, Vedhika has proved she’s a beach bum. Let’s take a look at some of her stunning pictures!

Cutie

Beach Lover

Hawttie

Posing By The Beach

Flashback To 2019

A Stunner

Mauritius Diaries

Water Baby

LIT

Beauty

Chilling By The Sea

Isn’t Vedhika absolutely gorgeous and rocking in every beachwear outfits? Time and again she has proven that she is a complete water baby! We wish the beautiful Vedhika a very happy birthday!

