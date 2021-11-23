Telugu OTT audiences are in for three major releases on November 25-26, starting with the much-awaited crime thriller 'Drushyam 2' with Venkatesh Daggubati. The sequel to Drushyam, the 2014 remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam starring Mohanlal, Drushyam 2 is slated for a worldwide release on Thursday, November 25, on Prime Video. Bigg Boss 15: Is Simba Nagpal the First of the ‘Bottom Six’ to Be Evicted?

As in the original, Venkatesh and Meena will play the lead characters. And like the 2014 movie, this too is a remake of the Malayalam Drishyam 2. Also lined up for an OTT release is Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma's 'Romantic', which will be streamed on Aha from Friday, November 25. On the same day, Sai Dharam Tej's critically acclaimed movie 'Republic' will premiere on ZEE5.

And BRO, which is being billed as a slice-of-life drama featuring Naveen Chandra and Avika Gor, will start streaming on SonyLIV, also on Friday.

