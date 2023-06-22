Vijay is one of the most loved actors of Tamil Cinema. The actor, who is fondly referred as Thalapathy, celebrates his 49th birthday today. He has won numerous accolades for his impeccable performances over the years. Vijay, son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, had made his acting debut at a very young age. Thalapathy Vijay was just 10-years-old when he began his acting career. As a child artiste he has acted in films such as Vetri, Vasantha Raagam, Naan Sigappu Manithan among others. And then by the age of 18, he signed up to play leading roles starting with the film Naalaiya Theerpu. Thalapathy 68: Venkat Prabhu to Direct Thalapathy Vijay's Next Movie.

Thalapathy Vijay has not just delivered blockbuster films, but along with that he has also given innumerable hit songs that are played on loop even today. These Tamil songs are perfect dance numbers. They are vibrant, highly-energetic and would make anyone hit the dance floor. From his classic ‘Appadi Podu’ to the latest‘Vaathi Coming’, here’s looking at Thalapathy Vijay’s power-packed dance numbers that will surely get one grooving. BTS x Arabic Kuthu Halamithi Habibo! Watch Thalapathy Vijay's Viral Song With Bangtan Boys Nailing The Hook Step of the Track.

Aal Thotta Boopathy

The songs of the film Youth were composed by Mani Sharma and this was an item number featuring actress Simran alongside Thalapathy Vijay. From the song’s beats to the pair’s chemistry, everything about this track drove fans crazy and it was an instant hit.

Appadi Podu

A fast number from the film Ghilli, this track picturised on Vijay and Trisha is considered a ‘national rage’. Even today at many social gatherings this track is played. This song composed by Vidyasagar has been remade in Telugu as “Adaragottu” and in Hindi as “Hum Na Tode”.

Dheemthanakka Thillana

This peppy number from the film Villu was picturised on Vijay and Nayanthara. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad had apparently reused the beats of this track that he had previously used for the Telugu song “Akalesthey” from Shankar Dada Zindabad. Vijay and Nayanthara ruled hearts with their performance in this number.

Vaathi Coming

Master had many amazing songs and “Vaathi Coming” was fans’ favourite. The song from Thalapathy Vijay’s film was praised for its brilliant choreography and picturisation. This energetic song’s signature step was recreated by many celebs and it went viral across social media platforms.

Arabic Kuthu

Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s dance, the picturisation and Anirudh Ravichander’s composition made this song from Beast an instant hit. The hook like of this track ‘Malama Pitha Pithadhe’ also turned out to be everyone’s fave. It was indeed a great party anthem!

These are a few of Vijay’s hit songs. Here’s wishing Thalapathy Vijay a very happy birthday and a phenomenal year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).