BTS fan edits are fun to watch! After Telugu and Gujarati hit, this time an ARMY member merged a BTS' concert video with an Arabic song. The reel shows the Bangtan boys grooving to the beat of Thalapathy Vijay's hit song "Halmithi Habibo" from his yet-to-be-released movie Beast. The video shows Vijay and actress Pooja doing the hook step of the track, followed by a similar choreography by the seven members of BTS. The amazing reel video was posted from a Kerala-based fan account page of BTS and has already garnered more than 9K views on Instagram so far. BTS x Kacha Badam Mashup Video: RM, V, Suga And Other Bangtan Boys Groove To the Viral Bengali Song.

Watch The Viral Reel, Right Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⟭⟬ BTS KERALA ARMY ⁷⟬⟭ (@mallu_bangtan_babyy)

Watch Official Video Of Halamithi Habibo, Here:

