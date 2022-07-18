Kichcha Sudeep is all set to be seen in a never-seen before role in his much-awaited fantasy action-adventure Vikrant Rona. The pan-India 3D movie is billed as one of the biggest film of Kichcha Sudeep's career. What many don't know is that the star has also designed the costumes for the film. Vikrant Rona Song Hey Fakira: This Track From Kichcha Sudeep’s Film Is Peppy (Watch Lyrical Video).

According to insiders, Vikrant Rona's costumes were quite different during the discussion stages of the film. It was Kichcha Sudeep who came up with the idea of getting rid of the sleeves and going for the sleeveless look. The Kannada star even added the cap and the gun holster to be at the back and it went on to become a rage on the internet. The trailer of Vikrant Rona has whetted audience anticipation levels by giving a glimpse of the mysterious adventure awaiting them on the screen. Vikrant Rona Song Rajkumari: This Lullaby From Kichcha Sudeep’s Film Showcases Unconditional Love Between Father–Daughter Duo (Watch Video).

Vikrant Rona releases worldwide in 3D on July 28. Starring Kichcha Sudeep, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, the movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

