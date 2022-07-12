Vikrant Rona song "Hey Fakira" is out. The track from Kichcha Sudeep’s film is peppy and a visual treat for audience. The song is also perfect for travel lovers out there. "Hey Fakira" is crooned by Sanjith Hegde, Chinmayi Sripada, B Ajaneesh Loknath and Anup Bhandari. Vikrant Rona Song Rajkumari: This Lullaby From Kichcha Sudeep’s Film Showcases Unconditional Love Between Father–Daughter Duo (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

