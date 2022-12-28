The 16th edition of the EDM fest Sunburn kicked off in Vagator, Goa, on Wednesday with a promising line-up of artists. The festival swung into action as the sun went down, but the first day was marked by a delay from the headliner, Afrojack. Bad Bunny’s Impromptu Free Concert on the Rooftop of a Gas Station in Puerto Rico Stuns the Crowd (Watch Video)

The Dutch DJ, whose official name is Nick Leonardus van de Wall, was late by 15 minutes to take to the mainstage. His compatriot, Nicky Romero aka Monocule, who was performing ahead of Afrojack, acted as his wingman and held the fort by extending his set by 15 minutes to a packed audience, which was already in a state of euphoria because of the thumping beats.

The extended set saw some pyrotechnic works, enthralling lights and high-energy beats.

