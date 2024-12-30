Panaji: A Delhi resident collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal village in north Goa, a police official said on Sunday. The Goa police spokesperson identified the man who died as Karan Kashyap (26), a resident of Rohini in west Delhi.

"The incident took place at 9:45pm on Saturday. Kashyap collapsed and lost consciousness and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mapusa. He died while undergoing treatment," the official said. Sunburn Goa 2024 Ticket Prices on BookMyShow: Know Date, Venue and How To Book Tickets for India’s Biggest EDM Festival.

The post mortem will be carried out at Goa Medical College and Hospital and action will follow if any criminal activity is detected, the police spokesperson added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).