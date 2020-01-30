Supreme Court Puts a Stay on Woman’s Plea Who Claims to Be Anuradha Paudwal’s Daughter

Singer Anuradha Paudwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court following a complaint by a 45-year-old woman, who claimed to be the daughter of renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal and demanded a Rs 50 crore compensation. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the woman on the plea filed by Paudwal, seeking direction to transfer the case from the Thiruvananthapuram court to Mumbai. Kerala Woman Files Plea Claiming Playback Singer Anuradha Paudwal is Her Mother.

Paudwal is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, and has been married to music composer Arun Paudwal. The couple have denied the claims of the woman taht they are her biological parents. The woman had filed the case in Thiruvananthapuram Family Court demanding compensation Rs 50 crore from Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and one-fourth share of their assets and properties.

The family court admitted the case and summoned the couple, who moved the top court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai. The family court has also asked the Paudwal and her two children to appear before it on January 27.