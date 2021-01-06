Producer Punit Balan coming with his next movie *Jaggu Aani Juliet* after grand success of *Mulshi Pattern*

The Makers of Mulshi Pattern; Punit Balan Studios, begins the year with announcement of their next movie Project – Jaggu Ani Juliet.

Directed by Mahesh Limaye the poster has Ajay-Atul Musical in its credit. This one promises to be a treat!

The backdrop of the Teaser Poster shows foreign locale and we are given to understand that 90% of the movie shall be shot in Europe. From the eye and vision of Cinematographer and also Director of the movie Mahesh Limaye, there is much anticipation about it being visually captivating.

The film is to be helmed by Mahesh Limaye, leading Cinematographer of Marathi and Hindi movies. His directorial debut Yellow had won him the National Award. The legendary duo Ajay-Atul shall be on board as music composers and for background score.

It’s a visually striking Poster with intertwined hands and there is much curiosity to know who the lead cast shall be. With London’s Big Ben in the backdrop, almost entire film is to be shot in European locales.

Punit Balan of Punit Balan Studios and the Producer of the movie said that his first venture Mulshi Pattern was rooted in the dilemma and unrest in the youth with agricultural backdrop and was a blockbuster box office success. His next 3 ventures were short films done during the festival season and were in the public interest which received accolades at various national and international short film festivals and also were appreciated at the state level. The short film Ashechi Roshnai with a social message had Punit Balan as the Producer, Mahesh Limaye as the Director and Ajay Atul giving the background score.

The trio has come together for Jaggu Ani Juliet. He said it is now time to bring hope in the lives of people and we need to start fresh and hence the announcement of the Rom-Com which shall be released during Diwali 2021.

The film has been written by Mahesh Limaye, Ganesh Pandit and Amber Hadap.