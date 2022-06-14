June has been a month of some interesting releases and as we take a look at the theatrical releases of the week, there are a few big releases fans might catch up on. Shilpa Shetty's Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, is arriving in the cinema halls near you on June 17. The movie is an action entertainer and is directed by Heropanti and Baaghi director Sabbir Khan. Next is Disny Pixar's animated flick Lightyear which can be termed as a spin-off of the blockbuster Disney franchise Toy Story in which we came across the role of the toy Buzz Lightyear is and yes Chris Evans lends his voice to this character. The film to hit the big screens on June 17. Vaashi: Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh’s Courtroom Drama’s Trailer to Release on June 14 at This Time.

The next few releases are from including Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh's courtroom drama Vaashi which will release on June 17 as well. Virata Parvam, Ittu Si Baad, Kerosene and Godse. Let's not waste more time and quickly take a look at the upcoming Theatrical releases of the week. Films releasing on June 17. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box-Office: Despite New Releases, Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy Manages to Rake Rs 171 Crore.

Theatrical Releases Of The Week - June 17

Lightyear (2022)

Ardh (2022)

Nikamma (2022)

Virata Parvam (2022)

Vaashi (2022)

Ittu Si Baat (2022)

Veetla Vishesham (2022)

Emuthi Puthi (2022)

Kerosene (2022)

Godse (2022)

