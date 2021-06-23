The latest pop sensation to hop onto the music bandwagon is Josefine. This LA based singing star can possibly be the next big thing going by her popularity.

We recently had the opportunity to speak with Josefine whose singles 'Let it go' and 'Dreamin' have brought her into the limelight. She has made heads turn with her sensational singing and amassed enough fans which makes her no less than a star. We can proudly say that she is now one of America's hottest new entrants into the music scene whose singing has won many hearts and is all set to conquer more in coming times. Recently she dropped her first track from her ep “WEEKENDS” which is already a fan favorite Josefine sat down with us to share her journey as an artist and her experiences till date in the music realm.

Tell us what brought you to this specific career path?

Music runs in my blood as both my parents and sisters have been involved in this craft since the beginning. I literally grew up in a musical family. One of the biggest positives of getting involved with music is that it deviates your minds from the tough situations of everyday life and also spreads fine vibes which acts as a mental therapy.

Let's talk about your latest track, what inspired you to come up with this after a long haul?

After more than a year of being under lockdown I wanted to come up with something which would cheer hearts. The theme is based on the positivity’s that summer brings along and as the release was not possible last year, this was the ideal time to drop it as the seasons just round the corner. It has been hugely inspired by all the good times that friends have spent together with those long weekends filled with fun, laughter and endless memories. This was written with the aim to bring back those old memories which would energize people and bring them out of the gloomy situation they have been since a year.

What's the best piece of advice another musician ever gave you?

I was recently in the studio with the incredible and legendary songwriter, Michael Buble. He said to me: “As an artist it’s important to be involved in the making of the music, so they don’t make you into something you are not” This just resonated so much because our art is why we are here, it reflects every atom of our nature and who we represent so we must touch every part with our signature so it can be our full expression.

What's in store for 2021? Elaborate a bit on that.

There are some interesting things lined up for release this year. One of the upcoming singles is titled “Bikes” that dwells into the past and has a nostalgic feel to it, and the other one is in collaboration with a famous DJ/Producer which will be a foot thumping dance track. Am eagerly awaiting to release these new singles and am sure people are going to love every bit of it.