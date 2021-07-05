Actress and singer Selena Gomez has recently turned into a swimsuit designer. For a new swimsuit collection, Selena has collaborated with her friend Theresa Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao for their company, La'Mariette. The actress-singer has also taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her recent photoshoot for the new swimsuit line. In the picture, Selena can be seen donning a sexy tie-n-dye blue-hued monokini. She is looking extremely hot in the same. While promoting her friend's new swimwear collection, she can be seen channeling her bikini babe avatar in all the pictures.

However, while sharing the picture of her on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today! What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do ♥.” Take a look:

According to Pinkvilla report, while talking about the newly launched swimwear, Selena said, “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much.”

“After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it,” she added.

According to the Elle report, as per a press release, the swimwear which has been launched recently is all about “inclusivity, body positivity and celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful.” The latest collection includes six styles, a one-piece, sarong, two tops, and two bottoms all in the ‘Aura’ print.

