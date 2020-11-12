Aashram is a crime drama web series based directed by Prakash Jha. Featuring Bobby Deol in the lead, this series also featured Anupria Goenka in a key role in season one and two. This MX Player show highlights how Baba Nirala treats his bhakts or devotees. In an interview, Anupria shared a shocking experience that she faced at the age of 18 with a spiritual leader. She has spoken about her bitter as well as good experiences with godmen. Aashram Chapter 2 Review: The Exploits of Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala Still Engage, but the Series Fails to Live Up to Its True Potential.

Anupria Goenka revealed that how her father was ‘extremely spiritually inclined’. She also revealed that ‘for my dad, spirituality was always finding babas and godmen’ and he completely lost focus further affecting the family. She further stated about the shocking experience that she faced at the age of 18 and how that incident scarred her for a very long time. From Padmaavat to War, How Sacred Games 2 Star Anupriya Goenka Became Bollywood's Unsung Lucky Charm at the Box Office.

Anupriya Goenka told TOI, “My family trusted him very heavily. Even I had started to believe in him. He sounded reasonable and said just the right things, he sounded very practical. But he tried to take advantage of me. I was 18 then. That scarred me for a very, very long time. Thankfully, I did not let him take advantage. I was able to escape the situation. I knew I had to hear my instincts, though I had to fight them for a while. I had started to see signs and gauged from prior meetings that something was amiss. I kept doubting myself because I had believed in him for so long and didn’t think it was possible.”

Anupria Goenka was featured in films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, War, among others. The 33-year-old actress who has had a bitter experience in the past is currently seeking counselling from an astrologer and not any godman or a spiritual leader.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).