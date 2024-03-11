Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to don a never-seen-before avatar of the freedom fighter -- Ram Manohar Lohia in the upcoming historical thriller drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead. On Monday, the makers shared the official poster of Emraan, which was featured in a guest appearance in the film. The film pays homage to freedom fighter Usha Mehta (played by Sara), who, at the age of 22, used an underground radio to broadcast news exposing the British Raj during the 1942 Quit India Movement. Ae Watan Mere Watan OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s Upcoming Historical Biographical Drama!.

Emraan portrays the lesser-known hero from the pages of India’s freedom struggle: Ram Manohar. He played a significant role, helping establish and run the underground radio that was pivotal during the Quit India Movement. He was one of the founders of the Congress Socialist Party and editor of 'Congress Socialist'. He was jailed, incarcerated and tortured multiple times throughout his journey and dedicated his life for the country’s battle against the British Raj. Lohia was the one who gave the idea of Sapta Kranti.

In the poster, Emraan aced Lohia's look. He is wearing a blue coloured Nehru jacket and a white Nehru topi. He is sporting black spectacles and is raising his hand with his fist closed. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote: "Channelling the fearless voice of independence!"

Emraan, portraying a freedom fighter for the first time, said: "I have never before played the role of a freedom fighter, and getting the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ram Manohar Lohia was an absolute honour." "I worked closely with Kannan and Darab and looked into the extensive research they did, understanding Lohia ji’s history and journey and adding my flair to it," said Emraan, who was recently seen in the web series Showtime. The actor added, "His immense contributions have shaped much of India’s history and are truly remarkable. I am looking forward to the audience seeing me in this new avatar. It is a privilege to be part of a story that needs to be told and will inspire generations to come."

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the Amazon Original Movie, is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Kannan Iyer directed the film, which was written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film also features pivotal roles for Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari. It will premiere on Prime Video on March 21.

