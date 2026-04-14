Veteran actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has confirmed that social media influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have officially ended their relationship. The announcement comes after weeks of intense public speculation regarding the couple's status, following Nagma's notable absence from Awez’s 33rd birthday celebrations in March. While the duo has yet to release a joint official statement, Sadanand’s comments provide the first definitive insight into the split from someone within their close social circle. Awez Darbar Dodges Question on Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar Amid Breakup Rumours (Watch Viral Video).

Kunickaa Sadanand on the Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Breakup

In a recent chat with Telly Masala, Kunickaa Sadanand addressed the rumours surrounding the popular creators. Expressing her sadness over the development, she noted the deep bond she shared with both individuals during their time in the reality show house."It is very emotional because dono ke saath mera bohot accha connection tha. Dono ko main bohot pyaar karti hoon (I had a very good connection with both of them and I love both of them a lot)," Sadanand stated.

She further highlighted the mutual support the couple provided one another throughout their multi-year relationship, adding, "I know Nagma and Awez ne bhi ek doosre ko bohot support kiya."

Reflections on Destiny and Future Reconciliation

The actress expressed a sense of hope for the former couple, though she acknowledged that their paths may have diverged permanently. During the interview, she suggested that while she wishes for a reconciliation, she ultimately wants happiness for both parties."I wish that maybe they can reconcile or work things out somehow," Sadanand told the outlet. "But even if they do not... I hope both of them find good partners, because they had found each other once and perhaps destiny did not want it to last (shayad destiny nahi chahti thi)."

Awez-Nagmas High-Profile Romance

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar’s relationship spans nearly a decade, beginning with their viral dance collaborations in 2019. The pair became one of India's most recognised digital couples, eventually getting engaged in 2022. Their relationship reached a peak during Bigg Boss 19, where Awez famously proposed to Nagma on national television. ‘The Insecurity Reeks’: ‘Bigg Boss 7’ Winner Gauahar Khan’s Father-in-Law Ismail Darbar Says Actress Should Quit Work After Marriage With Zaid Darbar; Netizens React to the Controversial Statement (Watch Video).

Following their exit from the show in early 2026, the couple had openly discussed wedding plans. However, rumours of a rift surfaced in March when Awez hinted at personal developments during his birthday event, telling reporters that he would "sit down and talk about this properly" in the future. With Sadanand’s recent confirmation, fans of the "Nawez" pairing are now coming to terms with the end of a significant era in the Indian influencer community.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).