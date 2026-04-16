Global playback sensation Jubin Nautiyal has reportedly transitioned into a new chapter of his life. According to reports surfacing on Thursday, April 16, 2026, the Raataan Lambiyan singer recently married his childhood sweetheart in a private ceremony held in his hometown of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

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Jubin Nautiyal’s Private Wedding

In an era of grand, televised celebrity weddings, Jubin opted for a serene and traditional affair. Sources suggest the singer stayed true to his private nature, choosing the tranquil backdrop of the Himalayas over a high-profile Mumbai celebration. "Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration," a source told ETimes. "He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. They were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones." While the news has sent shockwaves through his massive fan base, the identity of the bride remains a closely guarded secret. As of Thursday afternoon, Jubin has not issued an official statement or shared photos on social media, maintaining his signature low profile.

Jubin Nautiyal’s Rise From Dehradun to Stardom

Jubin Nautiyal’s journey from the serene valleys of Dehradun to becoming one of India’s leading playback singers is a testament to persistence and talent. He first gained national attention as a contestant on X Factor India in 2011, before making his Bollywood debut with the song Ek Mulaqat in 2014. His breakthrough came with soulful hits like Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata and Kaabil Hoon, which cemented his reputation as a voice capable of delivering deep emotion and connecting with audiences across the country. With over 200 songs to his credit, Jubin’s discography includes some of the most-streamed tracks in history, such as Lut Gaye, Tum Hi Aana and Humnava Mere. His work on the Shershaah track Raataan Lambiyan remains a cultural touchstone, perfectly capturing the themes of love and sacrifice, emotions that fans are now celebrating in the singer's own real-life love story.

Jubin Nautiyal Balances Marriage and Music

Despite his recent wedding, Jubin Nautiyal continues to dominate the music scene in 2026 with a packed professional schedule, currently wrapping up a series of unplugged concerts across North America while simultaneously working on multiple high-profile projects. The singer is also set to lend his voice to major upcoming releases, including Maatrubhumi starring Salman Khan, further cementing his position as one of the most sought-after playback voices in the industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).