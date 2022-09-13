Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans have been struggling to hold on to the story that once wooed them over. The mature love story, which has enticed thousands of fans across the world, thanks to Nakuul Mehta’s charm as Ram Kapoor, Disha Parmar’s humility as Priya Sood and the chemistry between the pair, took some unexpected twists and turns that have clearly upset the fans. So much so that many have been voicing their very direct and sometimes stern opinions to the lead actors, writers, producers and anyone who would listen. Recently, Nakuul Mehta finally responded to one such distressing fan, who expressed their disappointment with the show’s route and how it has forced people to turn away from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta responded to this fan and provided some respite to the BALH2 fandom with the promise of winning them back and bringing the love and magic of #RaYa back on screen. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Takes Typical Daily Soap Route! 5 Instances of Ram and Priya’s Separations and Misunderstandings That Make the RaYa Reunion Long-Pending.

The fan put into words the real feelings that many fans have been experiencing for some time now. Especially in the past two weeks, as the writers decided to add more challenges in the path of the lead pair, who were separated by circumstances and misunderstandings. While fans have been begging for the #RaYaReunion, the writers seem to be busy adding more layers to the negative characters, increasing the misunderstandings and giving way for the manipulations. While social media has been filled with similar messages for some days now, Nakuul finally decided to address this and made a promise that has made many fans slightly hopeful that their favourite show will go back to being what it always promised - a love story!

Check Conversation Between BALH2's Nakuul Mehta With His Show's Fan

Hear you! Thank you for sharing your invaluable time with us. Hoping to win you back in due course… ❤️ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) September 13, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a 5-year leap which was met with mixed reviews by the fans. However, the strong storyline and the chemistry and interactions between the lead pair made them stick around and enjoy some light-hearted tiffs between Ram and Priya. But when the pair were finally inching closer towards a reunion, the show took a U-turn and increased the distance between the lead pair, adding layers of possible custody battles for a 5-year-old kid (Pihu played by Aarohi Kumavat) and some reconciliation between Ram and his initial ex (Vedika played by Reena Aggarwal). With this promise, we sure hope that all these layers of negativity finally pave the way for a much-awaited reunion of Ram and Priya and capture them living with their daughter Pihu, at last.

