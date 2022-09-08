Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the few shows to have successfully competed a year of being on air. And while the celebrations were still fresh, the show took some twists and turns that have left fans’ stomachs turning in knots. While the show has been taking fans on an emotional roller coaster with some brilliant performances by the lead pair — Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar as Priya Sood — the story has also left many with a bitter taste in their mouth. The reason? Well, the writers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 continue to expand and exploit the separation between Ram and Priya, or #RaYa. However, fans of BALH2 know that this is not the first time that the series has shown a disagreement — which could easily be solved with clear communication — driving a wedge in #RaYa’s love story.

Even with the most recent episode finally showing some much-needed open communication and confrontations between Ram and Priya, the show’s plot continues to thicken on the negative frames, with the sneak peek hinting at more misunderstandings being sown in their fragile relationship. However, true BALH2 fans know that this miscommunication and wedges are not new in #RaYaKaSafar. And as we patiently wait for some respite and the reunion of our favourite couple on Indian television, here are five times that Ram and Priya have been separated by misunderstandings. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Romantic Scenes Compilation: Top 5 Ram and Priya Love Scenes That Capture #RaYaKaSafar.

Sneak Peek of The Episode

1. Shivina’ Wedding

The story of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 began with the wedding of Ram Kapoor’s sister, Shivina (played by Sneha Namanadi), and the love vs money struggle she has about choosing whom to marry. After finally bringing Ram and Priya together, in an effort to finally marry her love, Akshay (played by Pranav Misshra), Shivina is faced with new challenges that push her to her limit. Priya, having found Shivina in a bad mental state, promises to get her and Akshay married the next day. However, when Ram catches Shivina and Akshay, just as they are about to get married, he immediately jumps to conclusions and blames Priya, instead of asking for any explanations.

2. Akshay vs Vedika

After things finally got better and Akshay and Shivina were together, the negative leads in the show — Ram’s ex Vedika (played by Reena Aggarl) and his step-mother Nandini (played by Shubhaavi Choksey) — plan to further malign Akshay’s name. And even in this attempt, when Ram is faced with the choice of trusting his now wife, Priya and her word against his ex, he chooses to side with Vedika, driving more differences and distance between #RaYa.

3. Ram’s Birthday Plan

While Priya has always tried to be there for Ram, there were very few moments when she was romantic or prone to grand gestures. Well, Ram’s grand birthday celebration was the one exception. The first time Priya went all out, not just in arranging for a surprise birthday party, but also baking Ram his favourite cake, which was tied to some emotional memories. However, at the actual party, differences and misunderstandings once again stand in their way as Ram gives Vedika the credit for the birthday party and dances with her as Priya is left standing alone in a corner.

4. Ram’s Dad’s Case

One of the biggest mysteries in the journey of Ram and Priya or #RaYaKaSafar was the mystery behind Ram’s dad’s accidental death, and Priya’s father’s link to the case. While viewers were given hints about this plot since the first week of the show when the story finally unravelled, what came forward was — once again (no points for guessing — more misunderstandings. From refusing to understand the reason behind Priya’s choice to hide details about her kidnapping — so it does not stop Ram from investigating his father’s case — to letting jealousy and inferiority complex create problems where there were none, this whole segment was filed with various parallel lines of misunderstandings that often made viewers yell at their TV screens.

5. The Separation

Finally, the biggest twist of the show was the heart-wrenching separation after the untimely demise of Ram’s sister Shivina and the mystery and trauma surrounding that event. And while the show did a phenomenal job of capturing the different kinds of grief, the confrontation between Ram and Priya and her dishonest confession about their child’s legitimacy was filled with forced misunderstandings and hurt emotions that were never communicated. And the show is currently unravelling the pain of all those suppressed emotions in the past one week.

While both Nakuul and Disha have consistently done a phenomenal job of making every argument and misunderstanding seem real and every moment of love and affection as pure as it can ever be, fans of the show are still left with the long-pending question — When will #RaYa Unite?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2022 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).