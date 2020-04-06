Bamfaad Trailer: Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey's ZEE5 Original Is An Edgy and Raw Love Story Filled with Twists (Watch Video)

Bamfaad Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Your wait is finally over, as the trailer of ZEE5 original Bamfaad starring Aditya Rawal and 'Arjun Reddy' fame, Shalini Pandey has made it to the web. The movie is helmed by debutant filmmaker Ranjan Chandel and also marks the OTT platform entry of the leads. For the unaware, Aditya happens to be veteran actor, Paresh Rawal's son. Coming to the trailer, the 02.06-minute video takes you on an unusual love story of Naate and Neelam whose brave choices in the flick leads to mayhem in their lives. A typical Hindi cinema with terrific twists and turns. Operation Parindey Movie Review: Amit Sadh, Rahul Dev’s Zee5 Thriller Sacrifices Character Development for Frenetic Pace.

Elaborating on the same, set in Allahabad, Bamfaad takes you on a romantic as well as edgy ride. Going by the clip, all we can say that the movie looks filled with love, passion, betrayal, loss and friendship. The love saga of the pair seems to be quite a destructive one wherein we guess the millennials can connect to it the most. The film also stars Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma. Both the leads also look promising in their roles. Barot House Trailer: Amit Sadh's Zee5 Original Suspense Drama Inspired By Real Events Looks Intriguing.



Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the flick is said to go live on the streaming platform on April 10, 2020. Also, one thing needs to be noted is that due to the coronavirus pandemic and the demand for web-series and films on OTT platform, this one can work wonders. So, are you up to add this one to your binge-watch list? Tell us in the comments section below. Stay tuned!