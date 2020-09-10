TV actress Sara Khan, who rose to fame with her show Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, and was also a part of Bigg Boss, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Sara disclosed the same on social media to her fans and well-wishers where she went on to reveal that she has been asked by her doctor to quarantine herself at home only. She also asked her fans to pray for her quick recovery. Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Opens Up On Her Lip Filler Surgery Gone Wrong and How She Dealt With Being Trolled!.

Sarah, in her Instagram post, wrote, "Unfortunately I have been found to be corona virus-positive !! Doctors and officials have advised me to quarantine myself at home. My health It's fine now and wishing to get well soon." Sara Khan's Lip Job Makes Her 'Ducktales' Ready; View Off-Putting Pics!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by sara Khan (@ssarakhan) on Sep 9, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

A lot of Sara's industry counterparts like Vijayendra Kkumeria, Sharddha Arya, Disha Parmar, Avika Gor, Jay Bhanushali, Ankit Bathla, Sayantani Ghosh and Kishwer Merchantt commented under her post, wishing Sara s speedy recovery. We too wish for Sara to get back to her healthy bubbly self soon.

