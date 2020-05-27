Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Opens Up On Her Lip Filler Surgery Gone Wrong and How She Dealt With Being Trolled!

Sara Khan Duribg Bidaai and After Lip Fillers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Sara Khan became everyone's chaheti Sadhna when she debuted on television with Rajan Shahi's Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai. However, one look at her today and she is a glam doll, given her drastic transformation from being known as the seedhi bahu to a total babe off-screen. And the actress (as well as us too) feels that there is nothing wrong in her wanting to break away from her Sadhna image. "I did not want to stay Bidaai's Sadhna the entire life. I wanted to be fit and be Sara Khan. This is what I think. If people liked me as Sadhna from Bidaai they will like me as Sara Khan also. They will love me the way I am as a human being in real life," revealed Sara to ETimes TV. Sara Khan's Lip Job Makes Her 'Ducktales' Ready; View Off-Putting Pics!.

Recalling that she wanted to remain fit and fine, given the profession, she is in, Sara revealed, "I love Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jennifer Lopez and I love the way they carry themselves. I love their passion for staying fit. And obviously, when you work hard, it shows and I also felt at that time the need to work on my body. I feel every one of us can look stunning, we just need to focus. Once it is in your mind, you are game for it." Trolls Call Sara Khan’s Lip Job Gone Wrong, Actress Shuts Them Down Like a Boss.

She also went on to talk about the time when her transformation led to her getting lip fillers, a decision that backfired on her badly. "I didn't think much about my transformation. I just started working out and concentrated on my fitness. I did not change my face, I am the same. Yes, of course, I did the lip filler which was a disaster and it did not look good at all. It was very bad it didn't suit me at all. Mujhe apni khud ke lips pasand nahi aate the tab and I was waiting for it to dissolve. I didn't like my look at that time," revealed an unabashed Sara. we do believe that there is absolutely nothing wrong in one wanting to make themselves better and look good.

Sara who is constantly at the butt of trolls for most of her Instagram posts, was subjected to the same for apparently getting a lip surgery done (Hey trolls... its her choice). To that, Sara told the portal, "When you are a public figure you will get love and hate both. If there are good people, there will be bad people too. We all know that and we have to understand that everyone looks at you with love and positivity. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and you can't stop anyone from expressing their thoughts. There are a few people who get really rude to you and post harsh comments."

"Initially, they used to bother and affect me, but then I realised that they are faceless people. They don't even have real identities. They hide behind fake id's and don't even have the guts to show their real face. I think it is not even worth getting worried about their comments. On the other hand, there are people who love us so much, they write good stuff about us and send us gifts, I think it is more than enough for me. I have started focussing on their love," concluded Sara.