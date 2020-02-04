Bigg Boss 13: After Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma To Get Eliminated In A Mid-Week Eviction?

Mahira will reportedly bid adieu to Bigg Boss 13 soon (picture credit - Instagram)

We are less than two weeks away from the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13. The journey that started in September last year is finally coming to an end on February 12, as that's the day when the winner of this season will be announced. Over the weekend, Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated from the show. Now we hear that there will be another eviction in a couple of days and based on the popularity of the contestants, it's Mahira Sharma, who might just get eliminated from Bigg Boss 13. Right now it's Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira, who are competing for the winner's trophy. If you are a fan of Bigg Boss 13, you will know that Mahira is the least popular of them all. So we wouldn't be surprised if she is shown the exit door if the mid-week eviction takes place at all.

Mahira has come really far on the show and getting eliminated at this stage will be painful. Some fans have often said that she couldn't have come this far on the show if she did not start a love story with Paras. At one point, the two were inseparable. They were often hugging and flirting with each other on the show until their parents set foot inside the house and asked them to stop it. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage, Says 'I Have Been Projected as a Villain and It’s Humiliating'

Will Mahira really get evicted this week from Bigg Boss 13? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch. If she does, it will be interesting to see who will make it to the top three. From the looks of it, it's going to come down to Asim, Sidharth and Rashami. While Sidharth and Rashami were already popular given their career in television, Asim has earned quite a fan following in the past few months. We can't wait to see who will win Bigg Boss 13.