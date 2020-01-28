Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Proposes To Himanshi Khurana After The Lady Admits To Being In Love With Him

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The angry young man of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, turned loverboy for ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana when he went down on one knee to propose marriage to her. With the connections week coming into play this week, Himanshi will re-enter the house as Asim's connection. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim has been eager to talk to her. Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Calls Out Shehnaaz Gill’s Game Plan, Says She Is Pretending To Be ‘STUPID’ But Is Very Clever.

Making the most of this opportunity, Asim goes down on his knees and proposes to Himanshi. He tells her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her. In the promo clip, Asim is heard confessing his love to Himanshi. To which she replies: "Soon you will get everything in your life and maybe I am your lady luck." Bigg Boss 13: Makers Called Out For FAVOURING Asim Riaz In The ‘Dome’ Nomination Task (Watch Video)

Asim Riaz Proposing Himanshi Khurana

Asim then questions her: "What are your feelings for me?" Pat comes the reply from Himanshi: "I am standing her, why am I here?" He then asks her: "Do you love me?" A confident Himanshi replies: "Yes. I do."