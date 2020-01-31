The task begins and Asim says that everyone will check each other so that later on nobody is blamed for robbing and hiding some notes. But Sidharth and Paras do not agree. The entire house starts planning and plotting, the majority against Paras and Mahira to remove them from the game. Vikas tells Devoleena that notes were added later on in their bunch. Rashami Desai then advices Himanshi Khurana to do what her heart says she should and give some clarity to Asim. Desai also says that in only a matter of 15 days, Asim will be out of the show and then she will not only get all the clarity she wants, but she and Asim can also see where their relationship goes. Rashami and Himanshi talk about Vikas' conversation with the latter. Himanshi says that she needs clarity on certain things from Asim first and also tells Desai that 'someone very very close to Asim has asked her 'NOT TO' commit to him so soon!' Vikas and Kashmera sort out their previous day's jhagda. Arti on the other hand, tells Sidharth to let the audience decide their fate. Vikas and Kashmera sort out their previous day's jhagda. Arti on the other hand, tells Sidharth to let the audience decide their fate. Himanshi tells Vikas that she feels for Asim but does not want to commit to him inside the house. Vikas tells her that Asim needs clarity because he is very into her and that she needs to talk to him soon. Himanshi talks to Devoleena and Rashami and clears that she asked Asim to say whatever he wanted to when her nominations were confirmed. On the other hand, Vikas and Shefali talk about how Himanshi will only encourage anything with Asim outside the house and not before that. Shefali reveals that Himashi told her she is coming inside as a friend to support Asim and nothing more. Vikas is of the opinion that Himanshi needs to tell Asim the truth about how she feels now. Himanshi tells Vishal and Asim that she met Arhaan outside and he is very disturbed with Rashami's behaviour. She also said that Arhaan had cried in front of her and that Arhaan expected Rashami to stand by him and clear his name on national television. She also hinted that Arhaan was not liking Rashami and Sidharth's friendship and that it was hurting him. Mahira goes to talk to Kunal and says that what both of them did was in the heat of the moment, and both sort it out. Shehnaaz asks Shehbaz if he played any tricks and if any notes were passed. Kunal and Shehbaz promise Shehnaaz that they did not cheat. Paras too comes to Shehbaz and says that they should bury the hatchet as the connections are in for 4 days only.

