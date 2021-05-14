Bigg Boss 13 star and model Asim Riaz dropped his debut track as a rapper on the occasion of Eid on Friday. Titled Back to start, Asim has written his debut song besides singing it. Asim says he had the number with him since 2015 and wanted to polish it before putting it out there for listeners. Bigg Boss Hunk Asim Riaz Is Shirtless and Strong In ‘Back To Start’ Teaser: Watch Video!.

"We take a look around us and we see that everything is changing and so much of the good change is being embraced. I had 'Back to start' with me since 2015 and I wanted to polish it till I was ready to put it out there for the listeners," he said. Saiyyonee: Asim Riaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s Romantic Track Is for the Ones With a Broken Heart (Watch Video).

Asim Riaz Drops Debut Rap Song Back to Start

"I'm very pumped that its release. My wish for everybody this Eid is to have the strength to embrace changes and hustle their way forward," Asim added. The rap number depicts his days of struggle, right from the start of his career and is released under Sony Music India.

