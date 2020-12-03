Looks like Abhinav Shukla has finally shown the country what all he can achieve if he puts his mind to it. And he has done so, by simply making a place for himself in the Bigg Boss 14 finale week as the second confirmed contestant to reach the finale after Eijaz Khan. While Eijaz Khan won the immunity stone that was Rubina's, Abhinav performed in a task to secure his position. Bigg Boss 14 December 02 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Has A Breakdown, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik's Showdown Leads To the Latter Walking Out of BB14 - 6 Highlights Of BB14.

The contestants, barring Eijaz Khan, had to play a shark attack task, where with each round, the chairs in the boat would be taken off, just like in musical chairs. At the last round, it was between Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla and the latter won. Bigg Boss 14 December 03 Synopsis: Rubina Dilaik Comes In Form, Takes Panga With All Housemates.

In the finale week of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants are being subjected to tasks and only 4 out of the 6 contestants will reach the finale week and will battle Bigg Boss ex-contestants who will enter the show as contenders. After Kavita Kaushik staged a walkout in yesterday's episode and with Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla becoming finalists, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya will fight for the two remaining spots to become finalists.

