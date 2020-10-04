For Bigg Boss fans, the reality show is nothing less than a super exciting ride filled with drama and entertainment. This year due to COVID-19, there has been a lot of expectations attached to the show. From the line-up of contestants to the grand premiere night, Bigg Boss admirers have been waiting with bated breathe for the show to air. Last night, 11 contestants got locked inside the house. However, it is South actress Nikki Tamboli who has been creating a lot of mixed noise from the moment she stepped into the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Enters The House With A New Skill - Flirting (Watch Video).

Right from the time she dared to flirt with the host of the show Salman Khan to even irritating another contestant Ejaz Khan with her continuous blabber, the girl is LIT. That's not it, as she is also being compared to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. However, a section of fans online have slammed the actress and tagged her fake. Ouch!!! They've claimed she just wants the limelight. Check it out. Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14: Age, Career, Controversies and More – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Does anyone think #NikkiTamboli was acting fake and trying too hard to be funny #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — BB14 (@Mss19821) October 3, 2020

#BiggBoss14 contestants look promising. Biggest competition is gonna be between jasmin and nikki that who removes the fake cuteness mask first. #JasminBhasin #nikkitamboli — Jimmy (@boynextdoor____) October 4, 2020

Nautanki irritating fake #NikkiTamboli — Proud Indian (@ProudIn98550871) October 4, 2020

#NikkiTamboli & her fake accent. i don't know she is herself like this or trying to copy shehnaz pic.twitter.com/7UC4GWStxj — Aisha Kathia 😉 (@AishaKathia) October 3, 2020

Omg this girl #NikkiTamboli so arrogant, looks so fake and dont know she's after #EijazKhan constantly annoying him also lied to jasmin n abhinav Potential vamp 🥵#BiggBoss14#BB14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere — K O M A L 🌷 (@KomalThorat) October 3, 2020

They're giving too much unwanted screentime to this fake bacchi #NikkiTamboli I'll change my channel if Salman doesn't send her inside the house in next few mins 😞😔#BB14GrandPremiere #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — ℛ.♚ HBD Hiru ❤️ (@ItsRidzi) October 3, 2020

Here's A Sneak Peek Of Nikki Tamboli's Verbal Fight With Jasmin Bhasin:

After looking at the tweets above, seems like the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have gotten a perfect contestant to cash on. Talking about Nikki Tamboli, she is one popular face from the South and has also worked in a few TV commercials. We literally cannot wait to see her antics on the show. Stay tuned!

