The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 might not have made it to the top five TRP list so far, but it's surely grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to its unique contestants this season. Having said that, yesterday’s episode was full paisa-vasool as judge Farah Khan was seen giving a few contestants quite a reality check. The same is going to continue a bit on November 10 (tonight’s) episode, as we will get to see Farah slamming Jaan Kumar Sanu for being double standard and plotting against his BFF Nikki Tamboli. That’s not it, as going by the precap, the nominations task is also going to take the contestants on a hell of an emotional ride. Bigg Boss 14 November 9 Episode: Farah Khan Hails Eijaz Khan, Gives A Reality Check To Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli - 5 Highlights of BB14.

As seen in the preview, the nominations this time comes with a twist where to save a particular inmate, one person needs to sacrifice something way too important or personal to him/her life. We see Abhinav Shukla asking Aly Goni to ruin his doll to save him, Rubina urges captain Jasmin to nominate Aly, Jaan tells Nikki to destroy her favourite blanket and the list goes on. Well, seems like we are going to witness quite a dramatic episode. Bigg Boss 14: Judge Farah Khan Tags Rubina Dilaik As Mind-Blowing, Roots for #PaviJaz (Watch Video).

We are damn excited for the episode, as it will new bonds in the making. However, what we missed seeing is Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan during the task. So, who do you think will be nominated this week? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

