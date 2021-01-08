The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting fun with each passing day. On yesterday's (Jan 7) episode, we saw family members of a few inmates making their presence felt inside the house. Having said that, tonight's BB 14 will be all about Rakhi Sawant. As the 'Pardesiya' girl will finally talk to her mother. In the promos, we get to see Rakhi crying after seeing her maa, who is hospitalised. However, as well all know that the housemate's families have the power to choose the new captain and they've picked Rakhi Sawant. Bigg Boss 14 January 08 Synopsis: Rakhi Sawant Is Inconsolible After Finding Out That Her Mother Is Hospitalised.

So, in a nutshell, it is going to be an emotional and happy time for Rakhi. Until now, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli's fam have voted for Sawant and tonight other inmates family members will also select one between Rakhi and Sonali Phogat. As per The Khabri's updates, the new captain of the house is Rakhi. Well, Rakhi has been entertaining the audience from the moment she entered the show and so she deserves this. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and Others Break Down After Meeting Their Families (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

EXCLUSIVE #RakhiSawant is new captain of the house — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 7, 2021

Apart from Rakhi defeating Sonali Phogat and winning, the former will also be seen making Abhinav help her drape a saree. Yes, that's true! Rubina Dilaik's husband will be seen making Rakhi wear the six-yard like a true gentleman on national TV. So, are you ready for the roller coaster episode? As we are damn excited about it. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).