Bigg Boss contestants ensure that there is never a dearth of entertainment in the house. However, given this season was kinda low on that factor, Bigg Boss 14 makers did bring in ex-Bigg Boss contestants as challengers. One such contestant is Rakhi Sawant, who has elevated the levels of fun through her histrionics. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant Talk About Watching BB14 Once They Are Out and Regretting Their Actions.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi, who has previously admitted of having a crush on Abhinav Shukla, asks him to tie a saree for her! The result is extremely hilarious! As Abhinav’s wife Rubina Dilaik looks on, and even offers to help, Rakhi just wants Abhinav to tie her the saree! As a perplexed Eijaz Khan looks on about how Abhinav struggles to tie the saree, Rakhi continues with her antics. She even accuses Abhinav of turning her into a samosa instead of tying a saree while he acts coy. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni and Others Break Down After Meeting Their Families (Watch Video).

But soon Rakhi is taken aback when Bigg Boss connects her with someone special! Bigg Boss connects Rakhi with her mother via a video call. Rakhi gets extremely emotional as her mother gives her advice on how to conduct herself in the Bigg Boss house. Even the housemates all break into a smile seeing Rakhi’s interaction with her mother.

Everyone is shocked when Rakhi’s mother tells her that she is in a hospital! Rakhi is inconsolable but she is encouraged by her mother to be strong. For her mother to recover and be healthy, Rakhi promises that she will fast inside the Bigg Boss house.

