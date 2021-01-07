It's that time in the Bigg Boss 14 house when the families of all the housemates are all set to enter the show. While the episode is still to go air, the makers have shared a sneak-peek which sees the housemates getting all emotional. After the captaincy task, the family members of the contestants will be visiting them and indeed it's going to be a visual treat. Right from Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli to Rubina Dilaik, all will be seen getting teary-eyed. An episode not to miss! Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde Gets Annoyed With Vikas Gupta for Dragging Her Name on the Reality Show.

In the many promos shared, we see many emotions. Eijaz breaking down after meeting his brother, Rahul Vaidya's mother confirms that they have already started his wedding preparation with Disha Parmar, Nikki Tamboli sobbing and much more. In a nutshell, the Bigg Boss 14 house will turn into a sentimental spot upon their families arrival. Even Abhinav Shukla's sister Shilpa Saklani will make her presence felt on the reality show. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni’s Scenes Chopped from Salman Khan’s Reality Show to Sanitise Their Image?

Eijaz Khan Breaks Down

Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni Sob

Abhinav Shukla Meets Shilpa Saklani

#NikkiTamboli got 8 minutes to meet her Mom Abhinav got 9 minutes to meet #ShilpaAgnihotri pic.twitter.com/bGiFFDVVfj — Nihal Acharya (@Acharya_Nihal) January 6, 2021

All that being said, no family members of the challengers are seen in the promos. The videos, also see Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant getting emotional after seeing other inmates filled with joy. We cannot wait for tonight's episode as it'll be all about parivaar. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 14.

