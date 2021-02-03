In last night's (Feb 2) episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Rakhi Sawant saving Abhinav Shukla in the nominations by not tearing his name from the book. But going by the latest promo, the item girl is back to her business. As seen in the clip, Rakhi is talking with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and continuously poking Abhinav. Right from saying how he is a puppet of wife Rubina to even calling him a 'tharki', Sawant literally provokes him. This fumes Abhinav and he lashes out at Rakhi. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Love for Abhinav Shukla Reminds Us of Her Obsession for Amit Sadh in Season One!

However, the argument does not end there, as we later see, Rubina Dilaik entering the scene and throwing a bucket full of water on Rakhi. Ahead, she throws the bucket angrily on the floor and calls Sawant a 'badtameez aurat'. Amid this, Nikki Tamboli calms Rubina down and takes her out of the mess. A huge fight between RubiNav and Rakhi is on the cards tonight. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Sobs During the Nomination Process for Abhinav Shukla (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Well, we are sure Salman will blast the trio for their nasty fight on Weekend Ka Vaar. In one of the earlier promos, Rakhi was seen sobbing while talking about her husband Ritesh to Rahul Vaidya. She makes a huge revelation and says that her husband is already married with a kid. We are really confused what's happening on BB 14? Stay tuned!

