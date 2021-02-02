Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Love for Abhinav Shukla Reminds Us of Her Obsession for Amit Sadh in Season One!

Is Rakhi Sawant playing the same old boring game in the latest season of Bigg Boss? As her love for Abhinav Shukla reminds us of his feelings for Bollywood actor Amit Sadh during the season one of the reality show. Have a look.

TV Rushabh Dhruv| Feb 02, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant, Amit Sadh, Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credits: Twitter, YouTube)

When Rakhi Sawant's name popped up as one of the challengers on Bigg Boss 14, fans expected a lot of drama on the reality show. And indeed, the Pardesiya girl's entry on the latest season led  to a massive jump in the TRPs of BB 14. The boring show turned entertaining, thanks to Sawant. Right from calling Arshi Khan 'sandni' to even flirting with Abhinav Shukla for content, she knew what she was on the show for. However, this is not the first time Rakhi has tried to churn a lovey-dovey natak on Bigg Boss.  Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Sobs During the Nomination Process for Abhinav Shukla (Watch Video)

As if you recollect the OG queen of controversy was seen trying to impress Amit Sadh on Bigg Boss season one. Yes, that's right! She used to be polite and close to the Bollywood actor inside the house and it was surely one of the juiciest moments during the first season of the show. Well, the point we want to prove that is Rakhi trying to play the season one way on season 14 with another man? Well, you are smart enough to decode it. #ViewersWithAbhinav Trends on Twitter After Promo of Abhinav Shukla Crying Over Rakhi Sawant’s Behaviour Surfaces Online.

Rakhi Sawant and Amit Sadh: 

Rakhi Sawant, Amit Sadh (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant: 

Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In fact, Rakhi Sawant had even gone on the national TV to admit that she has fallen for Amit Sadh. However, as the actor did not play any heed, the item girl was heartbroken. All in all, we would like to say it's 2020, but Bigg Boss is seeing the same old calculative Rakhi Sawant. What do you think about it? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

