In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, contestants will face the challenge announced by Bigg Boss for entering into the VIP Zone Any contestant looking to enter the finale must become a 'VIP member' of the house. Of course Jay and Vishal claim to be deserving VIP members. Vishal even says, "I am a very strong player in this game", while Karan asserts that he is willing to enter the zone. Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Upset With Salman Khan For Ignoring Simba Nagpal’s Islamophobic Remarks at Umar Riaz.

Also there is a special moment inside the house when Karan gifts a necklace to Tejasswi and in fact ties it around her neck. On the other side Shamita and Raqesh can be seen dancing together. Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal Reveals He Wants Tejasswi Prakash to Win Salman Khan’s Show.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

