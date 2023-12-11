In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan imitated Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt in order to lighten the mood. The two star brothers show how Aishwarya screams at Neil and he backs off at that very moment. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Says Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra Are Running the Show, Claims Others Are ‘Clueless and Lost’ (Watch Video).

After their segment, Aishwarya is seen talking to Neil about the same. She is heard saying that she feels that he is scared of her. She then asks if he is scared of her. Neil says: “Do you want to fight with me babu? Why should I be clearing anything to you? Don’t you know?”

Aishwarya says: “You don’t have to. But if people think that you are scared of me then I am sorry. I feel I am over powering. They are portraying me wrong.” Neil says: “Bahar koi aisa husband hota nhi hoga jo apne biwi ko pyar se bulata hai, bachhe sunn, bachhe idhar aa. Yeh sab nhi karta hoga that’s why maybe they are finding it weird. Apne biwi ko pyar karna is wrong I think.” Aishwarya says, “Haan I think so.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).