Adult film star Kendra Lust’s obsession with India and Bollywood is well known to everyone. It seems like her admiration for the Indian entertainment industry keeps growing with each passing day, with her social media standing as solid proof. Kendra Lust has often left fans confused with her AI-generated photos featuring Indian celebs, especially Bollywood stars, on her handle, expressing her fondness for the desi culture and art. Now, she has posted a similar photo with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, joking about her entry into Bigg Boss. Fact Check: Did Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Meet Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh? Here’s the Truth Behind Duo’s Viral Photo.

Kendra Lust Shares Picture With Salman Khan

On Monday (December 1), Kendra Lust took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Salman Khan. In the photo, which has gone viral across social media platforms, the 47-year-old adult star could be seen wearing a saree, while the Bollywood superstar is seen in a black kurta and pyjama.

In the caption of the photo, Kendra teased fans and asked, "If I enter Bigg Boss, are you ready for the drama? Should I go? #kendralust #biggboss #bollywood"

Kendra Lust Leaves Fans Excited and Confused by Sharing AI-Generated Photo With Salman Khan – View Post

Netizens React to Kendra Lust and Salman Khan’s Viral Photo

Reacting to Kendra Lust’s viral photo with Salman Khan, netizens dropped humorous reactions and expressed their excitement in the comments. One user wrote, "Haha, I've known Salman bhai my whole life, that would be so cool." Another wrote, "Ahaa, excited to see you in Bigg Boss." One user even poked fun at Kendra’s love for the Indian entertainment industry and wrote, "Yeh Bollywood mein aakar hi maegi." ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Mid-Week Eviction: Who Will Miss the Top 5 Spot Before Grand Finale? Latest Eliminations and Salman Khan’s Twist Revealed.

Netizens Share Their Thoughts About Kendra Lust’s ‘Bigg Boss’ Entry

What’s Happening Inside the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is just days away, with Salman Khan set to crown the winner on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Six contestants are competing for the grand prize. Gaurav Khanns has already secured his spot in the finale after winning Ticket to Finale. Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, and Farrhana Bhatt await the outcome of the mid-week eviction to participate in the finale. Voting lines have been closed, and the results will be aired in today's (December 3) episode.

