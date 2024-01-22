In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 after Isha Malviya's exit, Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, discussed his mother’s statement of being "against their marriage". As she tried seeking an answer from her husband, Vicky was seen defending his family and said that probably their fights and actions might have hurt them. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande Gets Upset With Vicky Jain Over His Casual Approach Towards Their Relationship; Pavitra Rishta Actress Says ‘Mai Hurt Ho Rahi Hun'.

Ankita asked him if she didn't change herself according to his family, Vicky said that she never stayed with them or followed a routine. "Saal mein ek din gaye, 3 din gaye toh ye nahi bol sakte ke humne sab kuch kiya," Vicky said. She told Vicky she was scared about how she would face her mother-in-law after the statements. "I don't know how to face her, Mere andar sawaal aaraha hai. Kyunki woh itni naaraz hai mujhse, mujhe nahi pata main kya bolungi yaa woh kya bolenge, literally I am scared," said Ankita.

Vicky assures her that they can go back if they improve their actions. "I will apologise to mummy and tell her I made a mistake." Vicky then said that there was no need to say sorry.

