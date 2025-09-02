Mumbai, September 2: Bigg Boss season 19 has been seeing massive showdowns in the first week itself. Bollywood veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who has been seen caught in fights and arguments with a lot of contestants in the house, seems to have triggered contestant Mridul Tiwari this time around. In a promo shared by the host channel, Kunickaa Sadanand was seen nominating Mridul Tiwari and called him ‘bin painde ka lota’ (the one who switches sides depending on the situation and does not have a spine of his own). This comment does not go down well with Mridul, who seemed mighty miffed with Sadanand for her comments.

An offended Mridul, in return, accused Kunickaa of preferring people who blindly follow her without using their own brains and calls them her ‘chamcha’. Seeing Mridul all charged up, the housemates were seen cheering and clapping for him for the way he raised his points without being rude but being firm and upfront. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Natalia Janoszek Reflects on Dating ‘Bad Boys’ and Not Having a Father Figure.

In the promo, Kunickaa can be seen saying, “Main Mridul ko nominate karna chahungi, kyunki mujhe lagta hai ki Mridul bin painde ke lote ki tarah idhar udhar ludakta jata hai. (I would like to nominate Mridul because I feel that he wanders aimlessly and switches sides constantly without using any of his brains)." An offended Mridul was seen firing back. He said, “Matlab aapke saath jo rahega, peeche peeche laga rahega wo aapke liye achha hai. Chamchagiri toh naa main kisi aur ki karunga na aapki kar paunga. (So basically, someone who follows you blindly is the only good person, according to you. I won’t flatter anyone, not you, not anyone else)." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Makes Sexist Comment, Asks Abhishek Bajaj to 'Wear Bangles' and 'Bindi' ,' Drape a Saree' After Task Dispute.

To this, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna and Nehal Chudasama, who were present in the living room, were seen clapping and cheering for Mridul after he lashed out at Kunickaa. On the 1st of September, a massive fight took place between Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa, where the former lost her plot and crossed all lines with Kunickaa. She was seen calling the veteran actress a flop star and said that her children must be ashamed of their mother.

