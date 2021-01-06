Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays the lead role in the telly series Choti Sarrdaarni, will be seen tackling domestic violence in an upcoming episode of the show. The actress says it is a serious issue that women face even today. "Domestic violence is a very serious issue that women face even today. Pooja Bedi Slams Ad Showing Sanjana Sanghi Slapping A Man Multiple Times, Says ‘Domestic Violence Against Men Is NOT Acceptable’ (Watch Video)

Being a lawyer myself, I have met women who have been victims of domestic violence. I take pride in the fact that our show is highlighting such an important social issue," Nimrit said. She added: "I hope it encourages many other victims like Aarti to come forward and take a stand as #RespectMatters." Divya Bhatnagar’s Family to File Case Against Her Estranged Husband Gagan Gabru Over Domestic Violence

In the current track of the show, there is a qawwali contest between the characters Sarab (played by Avinesh Rekhi) and Meher (Nimrit's character), amidst the tension of Meher wanting to unmask a man who has been violent towards his wife.

