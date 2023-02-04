Class Review: Netflix's Spanish series Elite has spanned six seasons and is gearing up to have more. What works for the series is it smartly weaves the plots of many teenage dramas into one lucid series. Ashim Ahluwalia's desi adaptation tries to blend Indian sensibilities with the narratives while keeping the vibe of the original intact. Although it's nothing extraordinary! Class Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Gurfateh Pirzada and Anjali Sivaraman's Elite Remake Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Hampton International School, the poshest of them all in Delhi, gets three scholarship students who come from underprivileged sections of society - Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki (Piyush Khati), Saba Manzoor (Madhyama Segal) and Balli Sehrawat (Cwaayal Singh). Quite obviously this disrupts the calm and peace among the elite students especially for Veer (Zeyn Shaw), Koel Kalra (Naina Bhan), Sharan Gujral (Moses Koul), Yashika Mehta (Ayesha Kanga) and Dhruv Sanghvi (Chayan Chopra). Only Suhaani (Anjali Sivaraman), Beer's sister, finds a friend in Dheeraj but that too get messed up after she gets involved with his brother Neeraj (Gurfateh Pirzada). While the rest get involved in one-upmanship games, their rich families get into their own scandals and someone dies.

Elite is unabashed and for India, Class definitely comes very close to it. In fact, it's quite refreshing to see how the writers have managed to keep the narrative dark, twisted and slanderous just like the original.

Characters are flawed and there is no attempt made to justify any of their actions, good, bad or ugly. It just lets the people in the series derive their own judgments about a particular situation rather than feeding them the outcome. It's not preachy or isn't overly lenient towards the less privileged side.

But what it fails to do is add any depth to the relationships. Elite invests a considerable amount of time in building the relationships in the series from the homosexual ones to the love triangles. In Class, they are neglectfully treated and often ignored. Saba and Veer's rich boy poor girl dynamics have enough sparks but it's loosely explored. Their Spanish counterpart Nadia and Guzman's love story is one of the highlights of Elite. They even have a separate fanbase. It also conveniently forgets about the rivalry between Saba and Koel for the Gold Scholarship. Guess till the fight is not for the Prom Queen title, the writers wouldn't invest in it. Class Trailer: Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman’s Adaptation of Spanish Series Elite to Premiere on Netflix on February 3 (Watch Video).

In fact, the murder mystery which begins the series is so shabbily dealt with, you lose interest to know who actually kills the girl.

Also, some scenes needed more value. For example, Saba stops wearing hijab to school the moment the Principal casts aspersions on it. No discussion or argument. What's funny is a Delhi Police top cop is spending hours listening to a teenager's recollection of him falling in love with a rich girl who has been found dead. Mind you, it's no teary-eyed confession but a wide-eyed narration.

Watch the trailer for Class

Performances are decent. With an all new cast, Class is quite interesting to watch, although no one actor stands out from the milieu

Yay!

-Vibe check done

- keeps it twisted as the original

-doesn't cross too many boundaries

Nay!

-no investment in love stories or triangles

-ridiculous subplots

Final Thoughts

Netflix's Class is no Elite but for the Gen-Z, this can come really close to a warped Indian Gossip Girl! Class streams on Netflix.

Rating: 2.0

