COVID-19 Outbreak: Divyanka Tripathi Accepts Ekta Kapoor’s Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video)

Divyanka Tripathi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the Safe Hands challenge and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", took to Instagram to share the video, where she is seen washing her hands with forward and backward strokes. Ekta Kapoor Accepts WHO’s ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ Against Coronavirus, Tags Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and More For the Task.

"For those who missed several other #HandWashvideos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya!" Divyanka captioned the clip, which currently has over 289K likes. Riteish Deshmukh Tweaks Salman Khan’s Popular Song to ‘Itna Corona Mujhe Pyaar’ As He Creatively Takes the Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video)

Divyanka Tripathi Finally Accepts Ekta Kapoor’s Safe Hands Challenge

The actress mentioned that she was challenged by producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta replied on the comment section with a heart emoji and wrote: "Fantastic".