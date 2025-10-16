Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Shefali Shah is all set to come up with the third season of 'Delhi Crime'.

Tanuj Chopra has directed Delhi Crime S3, which also features Rasika Dugal (as Neeti Singh), Rajesh Tailang (as Bhupendra Singh), Jaya Bhattacharya (as Vimla Baradwaj) and Anuraag Arora (as Jairaj Singh) .

The cast is joined by Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji and Anshumaan Pushkar.

On reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Shefali in a press note said, "Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Her significance, both to me and in today's times, has only grown stronger in my eyes. Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders, but also exists in the shadow of everyday society. Human trafficking isn't the act of a few; it's the symptom of a society that looks the other way. But Vartika, true to who she is, keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving just one life from the clutches of this murky world."

Huma Qureshi, joining the franchise as Meena, shared, "Playing a negative role, especially of a character like Meena, was a powerful yet unsettling experience. She's shaped by trauma, yet wields immense control; she's a woman who's both victim and perpetrator.. That's what drew me to Delhi Crime: its honesty. It never glorifies or sensationalises. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths that often hide in plain sight."

The new season will be out on Netflix on November 13. (ANI)

