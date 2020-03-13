Dev Actress Puja Banerjee to Tie The Knot With Fiance Kunal Verma on April 15 (Deets Inside)

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Puja Banerjee, who was last seen in Vish - A Poisonous Love Story and has been a part of popular shows like Dev, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev among others, recently announced her long-awaited wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years and fiance since 2017, actor Kunal Verma, on Women's Day. The actress shared an adorable picture with her life partner and announced that they would be tying the knot soon. Kunal and Puja met and fell in love on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna and have been together ever since. Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev Actress Puja Banerjee Announces Wedding With Fiance Kunal Verma (View Post).

In her post, Puja had written, "Big news on this women's day I want to share this with all of you @kunalrverma u complete me. I have been a daughter a sister, a friend, a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. It’s time to be together forever. So, are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes."

And now, a report in India Forums mentions that the wedding has been scheduled for April 15, 2020. The portal quoted a close friend of Puja who said, "Puja and Kunal have decided on their wedding date and they are busy planning the functions. It's on April 15. The venue and rest of the things are yet to be finalised with the wedding event companies. But people who are close to them have been asked to keep themselves free on April 15." Well, der aaye durust aaye!! Heartiest Congratulations to Puja and Kunal on their impending wedding.