Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev Actress Puja Banerjee Announces Wedding With Fiance Kunal Verma (View Post)

'Der aaye durust aaye' is one term that is perfect for actors Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee. The actors met and fell in love with each other on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagaye have been together for 11 years now. The couple also got engaged back in August 2017, however, they put their wedding on the back burner to concentrate on their respective careers. But now, everything is back on track and none other than the bride announced that the pair's big day was going to take place soon. Puja and Kunal's relationship has made it to the news from time to time especially when they parted ways before they got engaged in 2017. It was then that the pair realised that they couldn't live without each other. Kamya Punjabi Gives Us an Unseen Tour of Her Wedding Festivities and It’s Magical and How (View Pics).

Well, a few years back, Kunal in a conversation with TOI, had said, "After that brief split, I fell in love with Puja all over again. Nobody can love me the way she does. I’ve had my share of relationships, but I have never cared about any girl so much. Puja has made me a better person. We fight a lot, but she has never left my side. I called it quits because I wanted my space. However, it made me realise that break-up is not a solution. I was extremely immature." Well, we are glad that everything is perfect between them now. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding Venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why.

Puja announced the news of her marriage on the eve of Women's Day 2020 in an adorable Instagram post.

Puja also posted a 'Bride-to-Be' Instagram Story:

Puja and Kunal's engagement in 2017 was no less than a celebration. Kunal in an interview had revealed, "We were initially planning to have the roka in November. However, when Puja handed me over a list of around 250 guests, I decided to turn it into an engagement ceremony. My sister also insisted that we don’t delay it any further." We hope 2020 sees the adorable looking pair tie the knot and settle down. Congratulations Puja and Kunal.