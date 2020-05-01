Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Tanmay Vekaria and Sonalika Joshi, Actor Azhar Shaikh’s Building Gets Sealed as a Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Azhar Shaikh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The rising number of coronavirus cases in India and in other regions of the world has created a lot of tensions. From the frontline healthcare workers to other authorities, all have urged individuals to stay at home and stay safe. Lockdown has been imposed in India and in many other countries across the globe in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. As per latest reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Azhar Shaikh’s building has been sealed after a resident was tested positive for COVID-19. TMKOC Actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhabhi's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Prior to this, TMKOC actor Tanmay Vekaria's building was sealed after a vegetable vendor and three residents were found coronavirus positive. Also, actress Sonalika Joshi’s building was sealed after a resident was tested coronavirus positive. According to a report in SpotboyE, actor Azhar Shaikh’s building was sealed after a 45-year-old was tested COVID-19 positive. The actor who plays the character Pinku in TMKOC revealed to the portal, “It has been almost a week now that I haven't stepped down my building even to get basic necessities. As a 45-year-old uncle in our building has been tested positive and is currently getting treated in a nearby isolation centre. Also, I reside in a building which is near Wockhardt Hospital. So, we are taking extra precautions.”

Azhar Shaikh further stated how none of his family members step out of the house and rather place orders online. He also mentioned how he is worried for his father who is in Mumbai Police. About it he was further quoted as saying, “I am more concerned for my father who is in Mumbai Police and everyday going for work. He leaves at 7 in the morning but there is no specific time of coming back. Whenever he comes back, he sanitises himself and walks inside. He is doing a lot and I am extremely proud of him.” The other television actors whose buildings were also sealed include Shivin Narang, Ankita Lokhande and Sakshi Tanwar. Stay tuned for further updates.