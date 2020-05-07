Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Observe 14-Days Quarantine After Her Cook Tests Positive for COVID-19

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic is in no mood to calm down and has been spreading like wildfire across the globe. With an aim to lessen the spread of the deadly bug, the Indian government has extended the lockdown period to May 17, 2020. Amid this, all the citizens have been adviced to stay indoors with an aim to stay safe. Well now, the latest update surrounding the virus can be a little more saddening for Devoleena Bhattacharjee fans as it has made it's way to the television actor's society. Yep, that's correct. According to a report on IndiaTV, Devoleena has been quarantined for 14 days. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets).

Speaking to the said portal, the actress revealed that her building has been hit by the deadly bug as a person has tested positive for coronavirus. The report further elaborates that the infected individual happens to be a cook from the building, who also used to work at her place. And that's the reason she has been asked to quarantine herself at home. Also, the positive house help is adviced to home quarantine herself. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Tanmay Vekaria and Sonalika Joshi, Actor Azhar Shaikh’s Building Gets Sealed as a Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Devoleena resides in Goregaon, Mumbai and has been practising social distancing from the time the lockdown was announced. The news from Devo's building is indeed serious and all we hope she surpasses the 14 quarantined days without any COVID-19 symptoms. Earlier to this, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Azhar Shaikh's building was also sealed as a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Stay tuned!