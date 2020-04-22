Did You Know Raj Comics' Famous Superhero Nagraj Was Almost a Doordarshan Show? Watch The Unaired Pilot Episode! (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Quarantine has turned out to be perfect for the old shows! Doordarshan started this trend of releasing old serials with Ramayana and the popularity got other channels follow the suit. The fans are loving this ride of nostalgia through various light hearted shows on different channels. Now, Raj Comics came up with their show, Nagraj Show. The show initially made for Doordarshan could not be aired on the channel because of no sponsorship. However, now they have released the unaired pilot of this 2001 superhero show on YouTube.

While releasing the clip, they also posted a sweet cautionary message. They pointed out that the VFX quality would not be upto the mark but they hoped that everyone will enjoy it. The description reads as, "At the time it was created, it used the best tools and technology available, but now, almost 20 years later, the VFX looks really primitive. Nevertheless, hope you enjoy…"

Ayush Gupta, director of digital media, Raj Comics was quoted saying by FC, "We were just going through our archives during the lockdown and stumbled on this. We thought this was a good time to release it online." The episodes were shot in the span of two weeks at Chandivali studio, the same studio where Shaktimaan was shot.

“One episode cost us Rs 3 lakh to shoot, when it should’ve cost closer to Rs 2 lakh. We’re publishers, we didn’t know much about film production and were learning everything on the job. That’s why it was so expensive,” added Ayush's father, Manoj. Well, it is time to show some love to this show as well as the creators took a lot of effort to entertain the audience back then.